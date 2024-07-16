Hindu Sena conducts special 'hawan' for Donald Trump's well-being in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a gesture of solidarity and support, the Hindu Sena in New Delhi conducted a grand 'Hawan' aimed at ensuring the well-being and long life of former US President Donald Trump.

This ritual, which took place at Maa Baglamukhi Shanti Peeth in Dilshad Garden, Delhi, came in the wake of the recent assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The Hindu Sena performed a massive Mahamrityunjay Japa Havan Yagya, involving 1.25 lakh chants of the sacred Mahamrityunjay mantra, known for its protective and healing properties. The ritual aims to remove any obstacles and ensure longevity for Donald Trump, who narrowly escaped a fatal attack when gunshots interrupted his speech in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Hindu Sena spokesperson expressed deep concern over the safety of the former president and emphasised the need for divine intervention to safeguard Trump from further harm.