'God alone prevented unthinkable': Trump reacts to assassination bid; what we know so far

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a political rally on Saturday, leaving the FBI hunting for information about how a gunman could attack a former US president. Here is a blow-by-blow account of the shooting in Pennsylvania, where one Trump supporter was killed.

Reacting to the assassination attempt, Trump said on Sunday that it was divine intervention that helped him survive the attempt and called on Americans to unite.

"It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening," the former US president and White House hopeful said on social media, urging fellow Americans to unite in "not allowing Evil to Win."

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined and not allowing evil to win," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Sunday morning, confirming that he would attend the Republican National Convention, which begins on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the US Secret Service has officially denied reports that the Trump team recently requested additional security and was refused.

"There is an untrue assertion that a member of the former president’s team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources, technology, and capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi clarified via social media.

How it unfolded

Dressed in a white shirt, dark blazer and bright red MAGA cap, Trump was railing against illegal immigration when shots rang out at 6:08 pm (2208 GMT). "Take a look at what happened..." he said, his words cut off by four shots in quick succession.

Trump grabbed his right ear as repeated shouts of "get down!" were heard, before a fifth and sixth shot. The former president crouched down behind the lectern as Secret Service agents moved in around him. Screams were heard in the crowd.

Within four seconds, further shots were fired, prompting more supporters to get down while additional agents rushed to the stage. Seventeen seconds after the first shots, a final pop was heard and a woman screamed. Three heavily-armed members of the security forces moved onto the stage 22 seconds after the shooting started.

Secret Service agents swiftly shared instructions, such as "we're clear" and "let's move," before they lifted up a dishevelled Trump.

Visible once more, around one minute after the gunfire started, Trump said, "let me get my shoes" as the agents formed a ring around him.

It's another 13 seconds until Trump raised his fist to the crowd, who responded with cheers. As the former leader was ushered off the stage, his MAGA cap in hand, onlookers chanted, "USA!"

Trump paused briefly to pump his fist in the air before stepping off the stage. Immediately before disappearing into an SUV and just two minutes after the assassination attempt started, Trump raised his fist once more and turned briefly towards the crowd.

As the car pulled away, heavily-armed security forces dressed in khaki fatigues moved onto the scene.