World leaders denounce 'political violence' after assassination bid against Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: World leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on Sunday denounced the assassination bid on former US President Donald Trump and asserted that violence has no place in politics and democracies.

Trump, 78, survived an attempt on his life on Saturday when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear. The shooting left one person attending the rally dead and two others in serious condition. The 20-year-old suspected shooter was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

Prime Minister Modi expressed deep concern over the attack and said violence has no place in politics and democracies.

Modi said on X, "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured, and the American people," he added.

Starmer said he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" at the rally. "Political violence in any form has no place in our societies, and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack," he said.

Macron called the assassination attempt a "tragedy."

"This is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people," Macron wrote on X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "This was an inexcusable attack under the democratic values that Australians and Americans share and the freedom that we treasure. These values are ones that unite our two countries."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "following with apprehension" updates from Pennsylvania and wished Trump a speedy recovery. She expressed her hope that "in the following months of the electoral campaign, dialogue and responsibility can prevail over hate and violence."