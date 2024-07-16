Centre notifies appointment of Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan as SC judges

NEW DELHI: Days after the Supreme Court's collegium recommended the elevation of two judges to the top court, the Centre on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to it and notified the appointment of Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan as Supreme Court judges.

The SC Collegium's recommendation to appoint Justice Singh was a historic step, as he would be the first judge from Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the apex court.

The SC Collegium on Thursday, July 11, recommended Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh and Acting Chief of Madras High Court R Mahadevan for elevation to the apex court.

“His (Justice Singh) appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East, and in particular, he will be the first judge from the State of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court,” stated the resolution of the Collegium.