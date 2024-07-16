West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: SC gives petitioners final opportunity to file reply

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on the appeal of the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court order invalidating and cancelling the appointment of 25,753 teachers by the state's School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run schools.

A three-judge bench, led by CJI D Y Chandrachud and including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, directed the respondents (the original writ petitioners before the High Court) to file their counter affidavits within two weeks, failing which their right to file the counter would be exhausted.

The apex court sought their responses after hearing the plea filed by the state of West Bengal, along with the SSC and the affected candidates.

The court said that no counter affidavit has been filed till date. "In the event that any of the respondents seek to file their counters, they shall do so on or before two weeks. If no counter is filed, then the right to file a counter affidavit shall stand closed and the proceedings shall be conducted on the basis of the record as it stands," it said.

Challenging the Calcutta High Court's order, the state government, in its appeal filed before the top court, said the HC cancelled the appointments "arbitrarily", and without any proper reasoning.

Around 23 lakh candidates had appeared in the examinations for the 25,000 job vacancies in 2016. It had been alleged before the High Court that most candidates were given jobs after wrongly evaluating the OMR sheets.