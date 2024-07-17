Amid buzz over infighting in BJP, Akhilesh Yadav says his party will perform better in UP bypolls

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party's performance in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh will be better than that of the Lok Sabha elections, its chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the bypolls to 10 assembly seats in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

"We will have a better outcome in the upcoming by-elections than the Lok Sabha polls," Yadav said while talking to reporters at the Samajwadi Party's (SP) headquarters here.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the SP won 37 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, up from five in 2019. The BJP was got 33 seats, down from 62.

Claiming that there was "infighting in the BJP in Uttar Pradesh", Yadav said, "Because of a fight for power, the people are suffering."