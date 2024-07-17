BJP chief Nadda's late-night meeting with UP Dy CM sparks speculation

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation of impending organizational changes within the Uttar Pradesh BJP, a late-night meeting was convened at the party headquarters in which BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda met with the state president and Deputy Chief Minister.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya arrived at the party central office accompanied by Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and engaged in extensive discussions with Nadda for several hours.

While no official statement has been issued regarding the proceedings or topics discussed during the meeting, party sources suggested that matters pertaining to party affairs and potential inclusions in the state government were prominently featured.

There is a buzz that the BJP may soon announce significant decisions aimed at restructuring the party's organizational framework in Uttar Pradesh, especially in light of recent electoral setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections.