Will BJP's poor show in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha polls impact Yogi's prospects in state?

Having addressed over 170 public meetings, 13 road shows across the country, Yogi was one of the most sought after campaigners for the party in different states. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had written a personal letter to Yogi seeking his time for a few public rallies in the state.

Yogi visited every parliamentary constituency of UP at least twice holding half a dozen poll rallies daily during the polls. However, despite all the efforts, the BJP faced a tough challenge from the INDIA bloc in the Varanasi region, assumed to be the BJP bastion where PM Modi struck a hat trick notwithstanding a considerably dipped margin.

On the other seats -- Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Ballia, Robertsganj and Azamgarh -- under the influence of the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, BJP fared poorly.

However, the party managed to save its fort in carpet hub of India—Bhadohi—where it was facing the challenge by TMC candidate Lalitesh Pati Tripathi.

On the other, in Gorakhpur division, the home turf of Yogi Adityanath, the BJP not only checked the INDIA bloc offensive, but also managed to save its fort by winning five seats -- Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria, Kushinagar and Bansgaon seats.

Yogi stayed put in Gorakhpur to monitor and give a push to the party campaign there till the voting day. His effort paid dividends in the form of victories in Domariyaganj and Gonda seats as well.

“Yogi Adityanath, not only as the UP CM but also as the Mahant of revered Gorakshnath Muthh enjoys considerable clout in the state. He can pull out the party from the quagmire of possible defeat and take it to victory in 2027 Assembly polls. It was well evident in 2022 UP polls when despite an SP surge, Yogi ensured that the BJP returned to power with a convincing majority,” says Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist.

After a weak LS polls show, the political experts feel that a weak Centre would not essentially mean Yogi can be dislodged in the upcoming elections given his popularity in the state.