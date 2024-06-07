Failed narrative, overconfidence or sabotage?: UP BJP leaders in Delhi to seek answers to poll debacle

LUCKNOW: Introspections are currently underway in Delhi to investigate the unexpected loss of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Major organizational changes within the party are expected with repercussions expected for some members of the BJP's state leadership.

This comes as the BJP and its allies faced a major setback in several constituencies considered to be the 'BJP bastion' in Uttar Pradesh.

The NDA slipped to 36 conceding 28 seats from its previous tally of 64 in 2019 to the opposition bloc comprising Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress which together won 43 and a single seat went to Chandrashekhar Azad, the Bhim Army chief in his electoral debut.

The BJP vote share also slipped to 41.37% in 2024 from 49.98% in 2019.