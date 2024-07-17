Centre notifies replacement of IPC with BNS, BNSS, BSA in legal references

NEW DELHI: The Centre, in a recent notification, announced that references to the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act will now be interpreted as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) respectively.

"In pursuance of section 8 of the General Clauses Act, 1897 (10 of 1897), the Central Government hereby notifies that where any reference of the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860), or the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974) or the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (1 of 1872) or any provisions thereof is made in any (a) Act made by Parliament, or (b) Act made by the Legislature of any State, (c) Ordinance, (d) Regulations made under article 240 of the Constitution, (e) President's order," said, the Ministry of Law and Justice, in a notification issued on July 16.

The notification further said that the rules, regulations, order or notification made under any Act, Ordinance or Regulation, for the time being in force, such reference shall respectively be read as the reference of the BNS 2023, the BNSS 2023 and the BSA 2023 and the corresponding provisions of such law shall be construed accordingly.