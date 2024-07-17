Eight Indians, one Sri Lankan rescued from oil tanker that sank off Oman coast

NEW DELHI: Nine crew members -- eight Indians and a Sri Lankan -- from the oil tanker MT Falcon Prestige which sank off the coast of Oman on Sunday have been rescued. There were 16 crew members on the vessel (13 Indians and three Sri Lankans).

“Search and rescue operations to find the remaining crew members will continue in the area. Those found are recovering in a hospital in Muscat,” said a source.

The Comoros-flagged vessel, MT Falcon, transmitted a distress call at 2200 hours on July 14.

The Indian Embassy in Oman is in constant touch with the Omani authorities. The Indian Navy has also joined the search and rescue operations.

The vessel capsized off the coast of Oman -- 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm on Monday.

It remains submerged and inverted according to reports coming in. It has not been confirmed whether the oil it was carrying has leaked.