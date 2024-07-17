Nobody can avoid destiny, death is inevitable: Bhole Baba on Hathras stampede

LUCKNOW: Self-styled godman Bhole Baba said Wednesday that he is very disturbed by the Hathras stampede but nobody can avoid what is destined and everyone has to die one day.

Honee ko kaun taal sakta hai (nobody can avoid what has to happen), he told PTI Videos, a fortnight after 121 people died in a stampede at a 'satsang' held by him.

Jo aaya hai use ek din to jaana bhi hai, bhale hee koi aagey peechey ho, he added.

Roughly translated, this means that everyone has to die one day, only the time is not certain.

Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari whose original name is Surajpal, also repeated the claim made earlier by him through his lawyer A P Singh that there was conspiracy behind the stampede.

"After the July 2 incident, I was very depressed and disturbed. But nobody can avoid what has to happen. What my lawyer and eyewitnesses said about the poisonous spray is completely true, there has definitely been a conspiracy," he said.

He further said that there are some people who are trying to defame his organisation which runs based on Sanatan and truth.

"We have full faith in the SIT and judicial commission, and all the followers of the first Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavana Samagam also believe that truth will come out and the conspiracy will be exposed," he said.

The godman said "we stand with the families of all those who died in the incident".