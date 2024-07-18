Bihar BJP chief joins Nitish to seek special financial package

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday reiterated his demand from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider long-standing demand of political parties of the state for special financial package to accelerate state’s growth.

Talking to media persons, Choudhary, who called on union finance minister Sitharaman in New Delhi ahead of union budge for 2024-25 FY, said that only special financial package from the centre would boost the all-round development of Bihar. “We have repeatedly been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure more and more financial aides to Bihar for its development. We hope some provisions will be made in the union budget during the budget session of the Parliament,” he told the media.

The nomination of three ministers from Bihar as members of NITI AAYOG- Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Chirag Paswan—has given rise to speculation of repeated demand for special category status to Bihar. However, both union ministers—Manjhi and Chirag—clarified that the centre has already made its stand clear on the demand for special category status. “But being a part of the NDA government, we will assert for special package to be given to Bihar,” Paswan said.

Paswan said that a special package should be demanded that can be used immediately for public works. “The demand for special category status to Bihar is long-standing. Those who politicise the issue should read the provisions of NITI AAYOG,” he said.

Union minister and HAM patron Jitan Ram Manjhi also expressed similar views. He said, “One should be practical and focus on what we can get immediately.”