Mumbai receives heavy showers, residents complain of waterlogging

MUMBAI: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday morning, lead to waterlogging in some parts of the city.
Residents complained that low-lying areas like Gandhi Market, Dadar, Hindmata, Parel, Andheri subway and Sion were waterlogged, due to which traffic slowed down. However, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation said that there was no report of waterlogging.
The Western Railway and Central Railway said local trains were running normally. But some commuters claimed the Central Railway services were delayed by 10-15 minutes.
A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said that no bus route was diverted in the city and suburbs due to the rain.
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in the city compared to suburbs
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai. There will be a high tide of 3.78 metres in the Arabian Sea at 10.03 am and another one of 3.23 metres at 9.35 pm, he said.
After light rainfall over the last two to three days, the intensity picked up since Wednesday evening, with more showers in the island city compared to suburbs.
In the last 24 hours, the island city recorded an average 83 mm rainfall, eastern parts 45 mm and in western areas 39 mm downpour, the civic official said.