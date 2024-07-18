Mumbai receives heavy showers, residents complain of waterlogging

MUMBAI: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday morning, lead to waterlogging in some parts of the city.

Residents complained that low-lying areas like Gandhi Market, Dadar, Hindmata, Parel, Andheri subway and Sion were waterlogged, due to which traffic slowed down. However, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation said that there was no report of waterlogging.

The Western Railway and Central Railway said local trains were running normally. But some commuters claimed the Central Railway services were delayed by 10-15 minutes.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said that no bus route was diverted in the city and suburbs due to the rain.