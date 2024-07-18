Two soldiers injured in another gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Doda

JAMMU: Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in a forest village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Thursday, officials said.

The encounter took place at Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2:00 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, the officials said.

They said security forces retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued for more than an hour.

Two soldiers suffered injuries in the terrorist firing, the officials said, adding efforts are on to flush out the terrorists.