Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar moves out of Washim; says 'judiciary will take its course' amid UPSC actions

WASHIM: Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar on Friday moved out of Washim, shortly after the UPSC initiated a series of actions against her, including registration of a police case for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity.
"Judiciary will take its course," Khedkar, accused of misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune, told reporters gathered outside the government rest house in Washim, where she joined duty earlier this month.
"I will return soon," she assured the media as she got into a private car and sped away to Nagpur.
Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector after Pune district collector Suhas Diwase reported her conduct to senior officials.
Allegations against the 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service officer include demanding facilities she wasn't entitled to as a trainee IAS officer and occupying the ante-chamber of a senior official.
Having a penchant for flaunting her status, Khedkar used to move around in Pune in her private high-end Audi car on which she had unauthorisedly installed a red-blue flashing beacon light, a 'Maharashtra Government' sticker and got a VIP registration number allegedly with the help of a contractor.
The Union Public Service Commission has issued a show cause notice for cancellation of her candidature of the civil services examination-2022 and debarment from future examinations/selections.