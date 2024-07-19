Union Minister Chirag Paswan denounces UP's advisory on name displays along Kanwar routes

Union Minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan has unequivocally denounced the Muzzaffarnagar police order asking hotels, dhabas, eateries and other shops falling on the route of the Kanwar Yatra to display the names of the proprietors and shopkeepers in Muzaffarnagar. Speaking to PTI, Paswan asserted, "Whenever there is any divide in the name of caste or religion, I absolutely don't support it." His statement comes amid a heated debate surrounding the Uttar Pradesh government's guidelines for the Kanwar Yatra route.

Asked if he supports the advisory, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president said in an interaction with PTI editors, "No, I don't." He said he believes two classes of people "rich and poor" exist in the society and persons of different castes and religions fall in both categories.

"We need to bridge the gap between these two classes of people. It is every government's responsibility to work for the poor, which includes all sections of society such as Dalits, backwards, upper castes and Muslims as well. All are there. We need to work for them," Paswan said.

He added, "Whenever there is such divide in the name of caste or religion, I absolutely do not either support it or encourage it.

I do not think any educated young person of my age, irrespective of the caste or religion they come from, is affected by such things.

According to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh State Government on Friday clarified the guidelines regarding nameplates on food shops along the Kanwar route were to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, which begins on July 22.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. Additionally, action will be taken against those selling halal-certified products, reported ANI.

The Muzaffarnagar and the Saharanpur police authorities had released the order on Wednesday, asking hotels, dhabas and other shops that sell food along the Kanwar Yatra route in the district to display the names of their owners and employees to prevent any confusion among devotees. Muzaffarnagar superintendent of police Abhishek Singh had said the state government also asked food carts and stands to comply. The move has resulted in a political slugfest between the BJP and the opposition.

Later on Thursday, buckling under the pressure of outrage following the order, Muzaffarnagar police issued a reviewed order leaving it to the “free will” of shopkeepers and eatery owners to display their names on their establishments.

Muzaffarnagar police denied that its direction was intended to discriminate against people along religious lines.

Earlier on Thursday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the move likening it to apartheid and Nazi-era practices. Owaisi challenged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order, accusing the government of clear discrimination against Muslims.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasised the need for communal harmony.

"Confusion had erupted on the basis of a limited administrative guideline. I am happy that the State Government has clarified all communal confusion. As far as devotion, respect, and safety of Kanwar Yatra are concerned, nobody has any objection to it. Nobody should make any attempts to create communal confusion on matters like this. This is good neither for a country nor a religion or humankind," he said.

"I have myself taken the Kanwar Yatra many times. There have been several instances where many yatris have complained about the things served. I would say whatever is good, take it, and what is not, ignore it. You can take anything from your choice of place. What matters is respect towards faith and its safety. There should be no politics over it," Naqvi further added.

Earlier on Thursday, the senior BJP leader and former Union minister had stated that the move may "spread the disease of untouchability."

In an apparent reference to the orders, Naqvi had said on X, "Kuch ati-utsahi adhikariyon ke aadesh hadbadi mein gadbadi wali... asprishyata ki bimari ko badhawa de sakte hain... astha ka samman hona chahiye, par asprishyata ka sanrakshan nahi hona chahihiye (the hasty orders of some overzealous officials may spread the disease of untouchability...Faith must be respected, but untouchability must not be encouraged)."