Union Minister Chirag Paswan denounces UP's advisory on name displays along Kanwar routes

Union Minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan has unequivocally denounced the Muzzaffarnagar police order asking hotels, dhabas, eateries and other shops falling on the route of the Kanwar Yatra to display the names of the proprietors and shopkeepers in Muzaffarnagar. Speaking to PTI, Paswan asserted, "Whenever there is any divide in the name of caste or religion, I absolutely don't support it." His statement comes amid a heated debate surrounding the Uttar Pradesh government's guidelines for the Kanwar Yatra route.
Asked if he supports the advisory, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president said in an interaction with PTI editors, "No, I don't." He said he believes two classes of people "rich and poor" exist in the society and persons of different castes and religions fall in both categories.
"We need to bridge the gap between these two classes of people. It is every government's responsibility to work for the poor, which includes all sections of society such as Dalits, backwards, upper castes and Muslims as well. All are there. We need to work for them," Paswan said.
He added, "Whenever there is such divide in the name of caste or religion, I absolutely do not either support it or encourage it.
I do not think any educated young person of my age, irrespective of the caste or religion they come from, is affected by such things.
According to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh State Government on Friday clarified the guidelines regarding nameplates on food shops along the Kanwar route were to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, which begins on July 22.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. Additionally, action will be taken against those selling halal-certified products, reported ANI.
The Muzaffarnagar and the Saharanpur police authorities had released the order on Wednesday, asking hotels, dhabas and other shops that sell food along the Kanwar Yatra route in the district to display the names of their owners and employees to prevent any confusion among devotees. Muzaffarnagar superintendent of police Abhishek Singh had said the state government also asked food carts and stands to comply. The move has resulted in a political slugfest between the BJP and the opposition.
Later on Thursday, buckling under the pressure of outrage following the order, Muzaffarnagar police issued a reviewed order leaving it to the “free will” of shopkeepers and eatery owners to display their names on their establishments.
Muzaffarnagar police denied that its direction was intended to discriminate against people along religious lines.
Earlier on Thursday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the move likening it to apartheid and Nazi-era practices. Owaisi challenged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order, accusing the government of clear discrimination against Muslims.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasised the need for communal harmony.
"Confusion had erupted on the basis of a limited administrative guideline. I am happy that the State Government has clarified all communal confusion. As far as devotion, respect, and safety of Kanwar Yatra are concerned, nobody has any objection to it. Nobody should make any attempts to create communal confusion on matters like this. This is good neither for a country nor a religion or humankind," he said.
"I have myself taken the Kanwar Yatra many times. There have been several instances where many yatris have complained about the things served. I would say whatever is good, take it, and what is not, ignore it. You can take anything from your choice of place. What matters is respect towards faith and its safety. There should be no politics over it," Naqvi further added.
Earlier on Thursday, the senior BJP leader and former Union minister had stated that the move may "spread the disease of untouchability."
In an apparent reference to the orders, Naqvi had said on X, "Kuch ati-utsahi adhikariyon ke aadesh hadbadi mein gadbadi wali... asprishyata ki bimari ko badhawa de sakte hain... astha ka samman hona chahiye, par asprishyata ka sanrakshan nahi hona chahihiye (the hasty orders of some overzealous officials may spread the disease of untouchability...Faith must be respected, but untouchability must not be encouraged)."
Meanwhile, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, addressed the issue of food shops on the Kanwar route, clarifying that it is not about every food cart.
"Those who carry 'jal' from Haridwar and travel for 250-300 km cross this route to reach their destination. We had urged the district administration that all such people who run their dhaba/hotel after the names of Hindu deities are mostly from the Muslim community. Kanwariyas visit their shops where non-veg is sold. So, if the name of the shop is after a Hindu deity but non-veg is sold there, all such establishments should be prohibited, they should be identified. We have no objection to the sale of non-veg. Kanwariyas would not purchase it. We have only urged that non-veg should not be sold by opening shops after the names of Hindu deities," Aggarwal said.
He further added, "So, the administration has acted accordingly. Politicians are giving it a Hindu-Muslim angle. But it is not a Hindu-Muslim matter; it is a matter of social harmony. People can sit and eat wherever they want, but they should have knowledge of where they are sitting."
Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, criticised the guidelines, calling them impractical and divisive.
"This is absolutely impractical. They are trying to impair the sense of brotherhood in society, trying to create distance among people. This should be cancelled immediately. The action should be taken against such officials who have imposed this and should be suspended." Rai stated.
The chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satendra Das, supported the order, highlighting concerns about Muslim-run shops operating under Hindu names and cleanliness issues.
"The new order states that Muslim-owned shops should have Muslim names, and Hindu-owned shops should have Hindu names, to clearly identify whether they are Hindu or Muslim. Any objection to this is wrong. Therefore, the decision by Yogi Ji to display whether the owner is Hindu or Muslim is justified. This will make it clear, and there will be no discrimination, as some perceive", Acharya Das affirmed.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav labelled the order as a "social crime" and called for court intervention, questioning the intention behind the government and administration's actions.
"What will be known from the name of the person whose name is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu or Fateh? The honourable court should take suo-motto cognizance investigate the intention of the government behind such administration, and take appropriate punitive action. Such orders are social crimes that want to spoil the peaceful environment of harmony," he said in a post on X.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, providing guidelines for water, power, urban development, and energy ministers to maintain peace and security during the event.
