‘Elected CM must be chancellor of state-run universities’

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that chancellor of state-run universities should be an ‘elected’ chief minister rather than a ‘selected’ one, a remark which was referred to the state governor Banwarilal Purohi.

This was after the President of India sent back a bill ‘The Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ through which the government wanted to replace governor Purohi as Chancellor of state universities with CM Mann. Replying to a question on the bill being sent back by the President, Mann said he will hold a meeting over the issue.

He further said such bills that state that an elected chief minister should be the chancellor were also brought by the governments in West Bengal and Kerala. “We want that democracy should not be of selected but of elected,” he said.