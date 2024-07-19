Nation

Goods train derails near Valsad in Gujarat

The derailment took place when railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was taking stock of railway safety and other issues at the Western Railway headquarters in Mumbai.
MUMBAI: Less than a day after the Chandigarh- Dibrugarh Express derailed in UP's Gonda claiming four lives and injuring many, another incident of derailment has happened in the country. A wagon of a goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat on Friday afternoon but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a Western Railway (WR) official said.

The train was 're-railed' at 5. 39 pm, more than two hours after the derailment at 3. 05 pm, and the traffic on DOWN main line will resume as soon as it receives a track fit certificate, said a WR spokesperson.

The Western Railway's Mumbai division, however, claimed that a trolley wheel of a goods train derailed inside the Dungri station yard, and traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route was not affected.

The train was heading to Palna in Kheda district of Gujarat from Chinchwad near Pune.

The derailment took place when railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was taking stock of railway safety and other issues at the Western Railway headquarters here.

