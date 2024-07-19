Heavy rainfall in Gujarat: Torrential downpour causes havoc in Saurashtra region

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rain is being reported in many parts of Gujarat, particularly in the Saurashtra region, including Porbandar, Jamnagar, Dwarka, and Junagadh.
The intense rainfall has caused various problems for residents. An alert has been issued for several villages following the torrential downpour.
According to reports, Porbandar is experiencing a cloudburst-like situation, with 18 inches of rain falling between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. This has led to severe devastation, including homes and shops getting flooded, animals trapped and vehicles submerged. Two agricultural labourers were also killed by lightning in Jamnagar on Thursday.
On Friday, around 55 taluks in Gujarat experienced rainfall, with the heaviest downpour recorded in Porbandar district. Torrential rains accompanied by heavy winds hit Porbandar Thursday evening, resulting in thundershowers throughout the night.
Main roads, several areas, and residential societies were flooded, causing significant hardship for residents. Eleven people were rescued following the heavy rains.
Train services from Porbandar are also disrupted due to waterlogging caused by heavy rains in the Porbandar-Kanalus section. Porbandar city is experiencing a deluge not seen in 26 years and the district is facing widespread waterlogging.
Devbhoomi Dwarka district has experienced continuous rainfall for the past two days. Kalyanpur taluk received the heaviest rainfall in the district with four and a half inches of rainfall, while Bhanvad and Khambhalia recorded four inches and one and a half inches respectively. There have also been reports of widespread damage due to lightning strikes.
On Friday morning, the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Porbandar Superfast Express was briefly stranded at Bhanvad town as a section of the track towards Porbandar was submerged. According to railway officials, six private luxury buses were arranged to help passengers reach their destination.
Last night, heavy rain fell continuously for two hours in the Khambhalia and Bhanvad areas. Numerous incidents of lightning strikes were reported. In Khambhalia's Ghee Dam area, lightning struck a transformer, disrupting the water distribution system.
An official in Jamnagar District stated, "Two migrant labourers working in a field in Sumra village of Dhrol taluka were struck by lightning on Thursday evening."
Rain has caused significant disruption in Junagadh district, with around 60 villages cut off due to blocked roads. Fourteen state transportation bus routes have been suspended.
Keshod and Vanthali have received over 13 inches of rain, leading to the closure of 25 roads and eight state highways. The Junagadh Collector has advised against using waterlogged roads, as many villages remain isolated.
On July 19, the IMD issued a red alert for Saurashtra, Kutch, and Gujarat.