Heavy rainfall in Gujarat: Torrential downpour causes havoc in Saurashtra region

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rain is being reported in many parts of Gujarat, particularly in the Saurashtra region, including Porbandar, Jamnagar, Dwarka, and Junagadh.

The intense rainfall has caused various problems for residents. An alert has been issued for several villages following the torrential downpour.

According to reports, Porbandar is experiencing a cloudburst-like situation, with 18 inches of rain falling between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. This has led to severe devastation, including homes and shops getting flooded, animals trapped and vehicles submerged. Two agricultural labourers were also killed by lightning in Jamnagar on Thursday.

On Friday, around 55 taluks in Gujarat experienced rainfall, with the heaviest downpour recorded in Porbandar district. Torrential rains accompanied by heavy winds hit Porbandar Thursday evening, resulting in thundershowers throughout the night.