Mumbai hit by heavy rains; public transport services disrupted

A railway official said water has accumulated on tracks at Chunabhatti on the Harbour line due to heavy showers coupled with high tide. High tide and heavy rains can potentially cause flooding in low-lying areas as water doesn't flow into the sea during that time.

Services on the mainline of the Central Railway were delayed due to a technical glitch in a train engine, officials said. Western Railway claimed that its suburban services were running on time.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm.The figure for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai was 57 mm and 67 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said.