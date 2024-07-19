SC issues notice on plea challenging cancellation of NEET SS exam

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre and sought its response on hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the cancellation of Super Specialty examinations (NEET SS) for 2024.

Initially, the apex court was not inclined to hear the PIL filed by the petitioners under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution. However, a three-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra finally issued a notice on the plea.

The apex court, while granting liberty to all petitioners, including Rahul Balwan and 12 others, to implead the National Board of Examinations (NBE) as a party to the case. It also issued notice to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Medical Counselling Committee and sought their respective replies after fixing the matter for further hearing to July 26.

During the course of the hearing, the apex court asked the lawyer of various petitoners as to why this plea was filed under Article 32?

The lawyer submitted that in order to accomodate NEET PG students, they were not holding the exam this year. There is a fixed timeline for such exams as per Ashish Ranjan judgment.

The court finally issued notice to respective parties and fixed the matter for further hearing on July 26. "Issue notice. Returnable next Friday. Liberty to make NBE a party in the case," the top court said.