Assam flood situation improves as number of affected people dips to two lakh

A total of 2.07 lakh people are still affected, as Nagaon remained the worst hit with over 74,000 people affected.
Villagers wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Hojai district of Assam.
Villagers wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Hojai district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)
GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam improved as the number of affected people decreased to 2 lakh in 10 districts, official sources said on Saturday.

Two major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow above the danger level.The districts reeling under floods are Cachar, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Nagaon and Sivasagar.

A total of 2.07 lakh people are still affected, as Nagaon remained the worst hit with over 74,000 people affected, followed by Cachar (36,000) and Dhubri (20,000), the sources said.

Till Thursday, over 2.72 lakh people were affected by the floods in 11 districts. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's floods, landslides, storms and lightning strikes stands at 113.

Altogether 61 relief camps and relief distribution centres are operational, catering to more than 16,600 affected people. A total of 10,228.36 hectares of cropland remained inundated.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri, and Disang at Nanglamuraghat. Damage to infrastructure such as embankments, houses, roads and bridges has been reported from various affected districts, the sources added.

