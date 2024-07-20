Chirag Paswan backs caste census but says if made public, data will create divide in society

NEW DELHI: Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has pitched for a nationwide caste census but warned against making the figures public as it will lead to "division" in society, and said no discussion within the ruling NDA has taken place so far over simultaneous polls and the Uniform Civil Code, both part of the BJP's manifesto.

In an interaction with PTI editors, he flagged concerns about the UCC and said he cannot take a position unless a draft on it is placed before him.

He, however, asserted that his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) strongly supports the concept of simultaneous polls.

Asked about his views on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and if he supports it, Paswan said, "We don't have a draft for it yet. Until unless we go through that draft, because there are a lot of concerns... India is a country of diversities."

Be it language, culture or lifestyle, everything is different in different regions of the country, he said, wondering "how can you bring everyone under one umbrella".

While the focus is often on the Hindu-Muslim issue in the debate on the UCC but it is about Hindus as well, as their practices and traditions, including those related to marriage, differ across the country, he added.

"In Chhattisgarh, I think, tribals are being kept out of this. So how can you get them under this umbrella? So until and unless a draft comes, I don't think I will be able to answer the question," Paswan added.

"It is not it about Hindu-Muslim divide. It is about getting everyone together," he said.

Paswan said the caste census should be part of the next census as specific data is often needed for adequate allocation of money for community-based development schemes.