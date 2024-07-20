Court extends police custody of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother till July 22

PUNE: A court in Maharashtra's Pune district on Saturday extended till July 22 the police custody of Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in a case concerning alleged criminal intimidation tied to a land dispute.

Police booked Puja's parents Manorama and Dilip and four others after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in the district's Mulshi tehsil in 2023.

The prosecution told the court that they had recovered the pistol used in the crime.

The Paud police in Pune rural had booked the Khedkar couple and other accused under IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides invoking the Arms Act.

Manorama was apprehended on Thursday morning from a lodge, where she was hiding, at Hirkaniwadi village near Mahad in Raigad district.

Public Prosecutor Amar Nanaware told the court on Saturday that there was progress in the investigation as the police had recovered a pistol and a vehicle used in the crime.

Seeking her further custody, the public prosecutor said Manorama had disclosed the names of two male accused seen in the video but was silent on the other two unidentified female accused.