CR Patil to continue his dual role as Union minister, Gujarat BJP president

AHMEDABAD: Union Minister of Jal Shakti and Gujarat BJP president, C R Patil known for advocating the principle of 'one person, one post' within the BJP, will continue to serve both the posts.
Sources indicate that despite his public appeal to step down as Gujarat state president, Patil will continue to hold both positions until November. He is expected to be relieved by the BJP post the municipal and panchayat elections scheduled for October/November in Gujarat.
Patil convened a meeting with party leaders at the Gujarat BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar on Friday. During the meeting, he announced the induction of several new members into the organization.
On July 4–5, BJP Gujarat convened 'Brihad Karobari' (extended executive) meeting at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Salangpur, located in Botad district. The session was chaired by Regional President CR Patil.
During this 'Brihad Karobari' session, the state president, CR Patil, expressed his desire to step down from his role based on the principle of 'one person, one position'.
CR. Patil said, "Release me from the responsibility of the president based on the principle of one person, one position. I have requested the high command and also conveyed my feelings to the party workers. Let another leader take on this responsibility, someone who will unite everyone. and further the party's success."
However, on July 20, 2023, the three-year tenure of the Gujarat president came to an end. He additionally completed one year today, July 20, 2024.
Sources indicate that Patil may not be relieved of his responsibilities yet, given the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections expected in October or November in Gujarat.
In light of this, on Friday, the state president and Union Minister Patil convened a meeting with Gujarat BJP office-bearers at Kamalam, the party's headquarters in Gujarat. According to party insiders, the meeting was conducted in three phases: during which several organisational changes were announced by the party.
According to a statement from the Gujarat BJP, Dharmendra Shah, the state's joint treasurer, has been removed from his position. Additionally, he has been relieved of his duties as joint in-charge of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
Furthermore, the BJP has announced the filling of vacant positions and the assignment of new responsibilities for party workers. Kushal Singh Padheriya has been appointed as the in-charge of Kheda district, while Mukesh Dasani has been entrusted with the role of in-charge of Junagadh city. Bharat Arya has been given special responsibility for the Vav assembly by-election. Other crucial appointments to important positions have also been announced.
Sources indicate that the Palika and Panchayat elections in Gujarat, featuring a 27% OBC reservations are just three months away. This election cycle includes over 4,700 Gram Panchayats, along with two Zilla Panchayats — Kheda and Banaskantha — and more than 71 municipalities among the 17 Taluka Panchayats. The The general election for Junagadh Municipal Corporation is also slated for October or November.
Given this timeline, it poses a challenge for the new president to grasp the entirety of the organisation and initiate a complete restructuring. Hence, CR Patil may need to continue serving in dual roles as both Union Minister and Gujarat BJP State President.