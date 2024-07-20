CR Patil to continue his dual role as Union minister, Gujarat BJP president

AHMEDABAD: Union Minister of Jal Shakti and Gujarat BJP president, C R Patil known for advocating the principle of 'one person, one post' within the BJP, will continue to serve both the posts.

Sources indicate that despite his public appeal to step down as Gujarat state president, Patil will continue to hold both positions until November. He is expected to be relieved by the BJP post the municipal and panchayat elections scheduled for October/November in Gujarat.

Patil convened a meeting with party leaders at the Gujarat BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar on Friday. During the meeting, he announced the induction of several new members into the organization.

On July 4–5, BJP Gujarat convened 'Brihad Karobari' (extended executive) meeting at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Salangpur, located in Botad district. The session was chaired by Regional President CR Patil.

During this 'Brihad Karobari' session, the state president, CR Patil, expressed his desire to step down from his role based on the principle of 'one person, one position'.

CR. Patil said, "Release me from the responsibility of the president based on the principle of one person, one position. I have requested the high command and also conveyed my feelings to the party workers. Let another leader take on this responsibility, someone who will unite everyone. and further the party's success."

However, on July 20, 2023, the three-year tenure of the Gujarat president came to an end. He additionally completed one year today, July 20, 2024.

