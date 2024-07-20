ED raids Bihar bridge construction firm in Patna, Delhi & Haryana

PATNA: The ED on Friday conducted simultaneous raids on the premises of leading construction company SP Singla Group of Companies in the state capital, New Delhi and Panchkula (Haryana) under provisions of Money Laundering Act.

ED authorities reached the SP Singla Group of Companies office in Boring Road locality in the state capital early this morning and conducted searches. These searches were carried out after the central agency conducted raids on the premises of Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in Patna and Jhanjharpur in Bihar, Delhi and Pune.

ED recovered 15 watches, including luxury brands like Rado and Rolex, and gold jewellery of nearly 1.1 kg from the premises of the IAS officer Sanjeev Hans during raids conducted in connection with a money laundering case on Wednesday.