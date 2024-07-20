ED raids Bihar bridge construction firm in Patna, Delhi & Haryana

PATNA: The ED on Friday conducted simultaneous raids on the premises of leading construction company SP Singla Group of Companies in the state capital, New Delhi and Panchkula (Haryana) under provisions of Money Laundering Act.
ED authorities reached the SP Singla Group of Companies office in Boring Road locality in the state capital early this morning and conducted searches. These searches were carried out after the central agency conducted raids on the premises of Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in Patna and Jhanjharpur in Bihar, Delhi and Pune.
ED recovered 15 watches, including luxury brands like Rado and Rolex, and gold jewellery of nearly 1.1 kg from the premises of the IAS officer Sanjeev Hans during raids conducted in connection with a money laundering case on Wednesday.
The raids on the premises of Singla Group of Companies are allegedly linked with the earlier raids conducted on the premises of Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Sanjeev Yadav in even as ED officials remained tight-lipped on it. The central agency reportedly found documents establishing Hans’s links with the SP Singla Group of Companies.
Sources claimed that Hans as the Managing Director of Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL) had allegedly awarded multiple bridge project tenders to the SP Singla Group in lieu of the monetary benefits. ED officials have also seized evidence of these financial transactions.
Sources said that during the raid at Sanjeev Hans’ residence, the ED officials seized a diary containing the names of several senior officials and journalists from the print and electronic media of the state capital. The agency is trying to find out whether they were among the beneficiaries.
