Indo-China ties likely to improve under foreign secretary Vikram Misri

NEW DELHI: Former Deputy National Security Advisor and China expert Vikram Misri was appointed as the new foreign secretary this week. The Indo-China ties are expected to improve under him as he played a crucial role as an ambassador to Beijing during 2019–21, especially after the military standoff in Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control in May 2020 in Galwan.

Only time will tell if India and China will focus on the opportunities and overcome the challenges they face.

"With continued communication at all levels -- political, diplomatic, and military -- the two sides would be able to resolve the current difficulties and take the relationship forward in a positive direction,’’ Misri told China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, before returning to India in December 2021.

During the same conversation with Wang Yi, Misri also said that the Indo-China relationship comprised both opportunities and challenges, even though certain challenges in 2020 had overpowered opportunities in the relationship.