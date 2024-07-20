Indo-China ties likely to improve under foreign secretary Vikram Misri

NEW DELHI: Former Deputy National Security Advisor and China expert Vikram Misri was appointed as the new foreign secretary this week. The Indo-China ties are expected to improve under him as he played a crucial role as an ambassador to Beijing during 2019–21, especially after the military standoff in Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control in May 2020 in Galwan.
Only time will tell if India and China will focus on the opportunities and overcome the challenges they face.
"With continued communication at all levels -- political, diplomatic, and military -- the two sides would be able to resolve the current difficulties and take the relationship forward in a positive direction,’’ Misri told China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, before returning to India in December 2021.
During the same conversation with Wang Yi, Misri also said that the Indo-China relationship comprised both opportunities and challenges, even though certain challenges in 2020 had overpowered opportunities in the relationship.
He embarked on his first overseas visit to Bhutan within three days of his assumption of charge as foreign secretary. He met the King of Bhutan, the PM, and his counterpart during his visit and also co-chaired development cooperation talks between India and Bhutan. Bhutan is crucial for India, as it had resumed border talks with China under the previous government. However, the new government under PM Tshering Tobgay seems favourable for India.
59-years-old Misri, born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, is a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service officer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Delhi University’s Hindu College and an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur. He worked in the private sector for three years before making it to the Indian Foreign Service. He worked in the advertising sector with Lintas in Mumbai and was also into contract advertising in Delhi.
He worked as private secretary to prime ministers IK Gujral (1997–1998), Manmohan Singh (2012–2014), and Narendra Modi (May–July 2014). He was also part of the Indian missions in Belgium, Pakistan, the US, Sri Lanka, and Germany.
He worked with the Ministry of External Affairs's (MEA) Pakistan desk and also with two former external affairs ministers, Pranab Mukherjee and IK Gujral.
He served as India’s ambassador to Spain (2014–2016), Myanmar (2016–2018), and China (2019–2021).
He succeeded Vinay Mohan Kwatra as foreign secretary on July 15th.