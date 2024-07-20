Kanwar Yatra order aimed at communal polarisation, must be withdrawn: CPI(M)

NEW DELHI: The BJP government orders in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand directing eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of owners is "unconstitutional" and aimed at communal polarisation, the CPI(M) said on Saturday.

In a statement, CPI(M) politburo demanded that the orders be rescinded.

"The politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly condemns the decision by the BJP state governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand directing all eateries along the entire stretch of the Kanwar Yatra route to display the owners' names," the CPI(M) said.

"Clearly, this is designed to sharpen communal polarisation and foster tensions among religious communities," they said.

The party said the move is "blatantly unconstitutional and strikes at the foundation of the fundamental right of equality for all citizens."