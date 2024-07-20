Kanwariyas ransack eatery after finding onion in curry in Muzaffarnagar

LUCKNOW: A day after the Uttar Pradesh government’s guidelines over display of nameplates on all eateries falling on the Kanwar Yatra route across the state, a group of Kanwariyas -- Lord Shiva devotees heading to Haridwar to collect water from the Ganga -- ransacked an eatery after finding onion in their curry in Muzaffarnagar on Friday.

The kanwariyas from neighbouring Haryana stopped at an eatery -- Tau Hukkewalah Haryanvi Tourist Dhaba -- on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway to have lunch in Muzaffarnagar district of western UP. While having meals, they happened to find onion slices in the curry served to them. Agitated over the incident, the kanwariyas not only assaulted the dhaba workers but also ransacked the furniture and the refrigerator in the dhaba. They targeted the chef of the eatery too but he ran away.

Local police had to intervene to pacify the agitated Kanwariyas. Reacting to the incident, Chapar Police Station SHO Rogent Tyagi said that since the devotees of Lord Shiva consume simple satvik food without onion and garlic during the Sawan especially while being on the Kanwar Yatra, they got agitated on finding onion slices in the curry.