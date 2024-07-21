BJP legitimises graft, NCP (SP) retorts to Shah's 'leader of corruption' remark on Sharad Pawar

PUNE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on opposition stalwart and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and dubbed him as "sargana" (ringleader) of corruption in the country. The NCP (SP) hit back at his barb saying it is the BJP which has "legitimised" corruption by incorporating tainted leaders in the saffron fold.

"They accuse political leaders of corruption, and then once those who they accuse join BJP, they are all given a clean chit. This is the BJP's washing machine process of legitimising corruption," NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto stated.

Addressing the BJP's state convention in Pune, Amit Shah also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for displaying arrogance despite loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and called Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray the head of the Aurangzeb fan club who was sitting with people that sought clemency for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon.

He said the BJP-led Mahayuti will do better in the Maharashtra assembly polls than what the party did in the 2014 and 2019 editions.

"Sharad Pawar institutionalized corruption," the senior BJP leader said in Pune.