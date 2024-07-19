Amit Shah to blow poll bugle for Assembly polls in Jharkhand on July 20

RANCHI: Kick starting the election campaign for the upcomming Assembly polls in Jharkhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address more than 25000 BJP workers during a day-long extended state working committee meeting in Ranchi on Saturday.

According to BJP functionaries, Amit Shah’s visit will prove to be morale booster for the party workers. Shah will arrive at Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi on a BSF plane and will proceed to the meeting venue at Prabhat Tara Maidaan in Dhurwa. He will also be meeting senior BJP leaders, party officials, MPs and MLAs at the party's headquarters in Ranchi on the same day.

This visit is considered to be significant as it marks Shah’s first visit to Jharkhand after the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and release of Chief Minister Hemant Soren from jail after five months.

According to BJP functionaries, the Union Home Minister’s visit will not only boost the morale of the BJP workers who have been feeling disheartened after losing all five tribal seats in Jharkhand but also create positive vibes among them to win all Assembly seats in the state.