No case made out for granting special category status to Bihar: Centre

Notably, the YSRCP and BJD have also demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha respectively, at an all-party meeting on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha said that Bihar seeks both special state status and a special package. He also said that the demand for special status for Bihar has been there since the division of Bihar and Jharkhand.

"This demand of Bihar (special state status) is called unrealistic by many people... This demand has been there since the division of Bihar and Jharkhand... Apart from political parties, we want a change in the policies of the central government which considers Bihar as a centre of labour supply... We want both, special state status and special package," Jha told ANI.

The Budget Session of Parliament that began on Monday will have 16 sittings spread over 22 days. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that this session will mainly be devoted to financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2024-25 which will be presented to Lok Sabha on July 23.