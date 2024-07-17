Six states likely to get special economic grants

NEW DELHI: Amid the pitch for special category status, the NDA government at the Centre may consider giving special economic grants to nearly six states that fall short in the index of developments, officials said.
Bihar is one these six states that may get consolidated special economic grants in the forthcoming budget for sector-wise developments. The other states likely to get such grants include Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and the Union Territory of J&K, officials said.
The JD(U), which is one of the key partners of NDA, is pitching for the special status to Bihar, which is scheduled to go for assembly polls next year. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was on a visit to Delhi on Tuesday, is learnt to have pitched for special economic grants for his state to complete some mega development projects.
The demand for special status for Bihar has been made for a long time based on its poor economic status and a major part of it being flood-prone.
“The special status to any state is not now feasible after NITI Aayog has fixed some norms. But, the NDA-III government at the Centre is committed to the development of all states, be it Bihar or Andhra Pradesh. Possibility of special economic grants to 5-6 states cannot be ruled out in the upcoming budget,” said an official.
The Centre has sought suggestions from every state on the budget. As part of this, some states have pitched for special economic supports. A senior official hinted that J&K, which is all set to go for assembly polls this year, may also get a consolidated economic package for its all-round development.
“Other states like Bihar and Andhra, which have been pitching for special economic supports in the form of special status, may also get strong economic grants for sectorwise development like road, industry, power, employment and agriculture,” the official said.
“While formal acknowledgment of special status may not be feasible under current guidelines, extending substantial economic grants to five or six states in the imminent budget is likely,” he said.
