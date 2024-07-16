All set for a budget big on welfarism and sops?

The general expectation is that Modi 3.0's first full Budget for fiscal 2024-25, to be presented on July 23, could see a renewed emphasis on stable economic policy. But don't be surprised if you catch a strong whiff of masala early on and through the presentation.

Welfarism including a focus on selected 'social welfare' programmes, many freebies, and a set of 'feel-good' announcements visibly aimed at job creation along with an increased focus on youth and women are all possibly in the works.

Then there's the possible need to placate two demanding allies in Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, both of whom might be expecting goodies for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

While it is going to be a real task to blend all of these needs together, the government has no option but to do so. At stake is the need to rebuild the ruling party's hold on the voters, and also to satisfy its difficult-to-tame coalition partners.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team's skill then will certainly be tested as they stir it all together.