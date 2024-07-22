Gunfight in J&K’s Rajouri after militants attack VDC member’s house

SRINAGAR: A gunfight is going on between militants and army men after militants attacked the house of Village Defence Committee (VDC) member in a remote village in border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Jammu-based defence spokesman said terrorists fired upon the house of a VDC member at village Gunda in Rajouri at 3.10 am.

He said immediately after the militant attack, army men posted in the nearby camp rushed to the spot and engaged militants in a gunfire.

The gunfight was going on when reports last poured in, the spokesman said.

A soldier has been injured in the encounter and he has been hospitalized.