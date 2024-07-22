Gunfight in J&K’s Rajouri after militants attack VDC member’s house

SRINAGAR: A gunfight is going on between militants and army men after militants attacked the house of Village Defence Committee (VDC) member in a remote village in border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Jammu-based defence spokesman said terrorists fired upon the house of a VDC member at village Gunda in Rajouri at 3.10 am.
He said immediately after the militant attack, army men posted in the nearby camp rushed to the spot and engaged militants in a gunfire.
The gunfight was going on when reports last poured in, the spokesman said.
A soldier has been injured in the encounter and he has been hospitalized.
Additional troops have been rushed to the village to lay siege and prevent militants, whose exact number is not known, from escaping from the area.
The government has revived Village Defence Committees (VDCs) under the name of “Village Defence Groups) after the surge in militant violence in the Jammu region. The VDG members are being trained by police and army men in handling weapons.
The militant attack has taken place amid heightened security in the Jammu region.
There has been a sudden spurt in militancy violence and militant attacks on security forces in the region.
On July 15, four army men including a Captain were killed in an encounter with militants in Desa forest area of Doda.
Earlier on July 8, five soldiers including a JCO were killed and five others injured in a militant attack on an army convoy in the border district of Kathua.
After the surge in militant violence, the government has decided to deploy 3500 additional security personnel including 500 elite para commandos in the Jammu region to tackle the militancy.