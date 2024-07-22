Madhya Pradesh minister Nagarsingh Chouhan contemplates quitting after losing key portfolio

BHOPAL: With just seven months into office, the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh stares at a possible political storm.

First-time cabinet minister and fourth-time tribal MLA Nagarsingh Chouhan (left with the scheduled caste welfare ministry, now) said he might quit the council of ministers in the next two days. He was upset by being divested of the key forest and environment ministry’s portfolio on Sunday.

Chouhan added that while he may quit as a minister of the MP government, Anita Nagarsingh Chouhan, first-time Lok Sabha member and his wife might quit as well.

The 64-year-old and six-times former Congress MLA Ramnivas Rawat (inducted into the state cabinet on July 8) was assigned the key forest and environment ministry. Hurt by it Chouhan announced on Monday that he was contemplating quitting as minister and also hinted at his wife’s resignation from the Lok Sabha.

“I’ve been serving the party for the last 25 years. I've been a BJP karyakarta when no one even carried the party’s flag in Alirajpur district. However, the CM and the party did not even take me into confidence before divesting me of the forest and environment portfolio. More painful is the fact that the ministry has been assigned to someone who has come from Congress has become a minister in the state government within few minutes. I’ve already discussed the issue with the state BJP president, VD Sharma, and will put my entire pain on the party forum in the next two days. If my pains as a tribal politician aren’t addressed, then I may quit as a minister and my wife as a Lok Sabha member in the coming days. I need not be a minister to take up the tribal cause; I can do it even by remaining an MLA,” Chouhan told journalists in Bhopal.