NEET UG: SC orders experts at IIT Delhi to review disputed exam questions by July 23 noon

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the Director of IIT Delhi to form a panel of three subject experts by Tuesday noon to evaluate and determine the correct answer for a disputed question in the NEET-UG exam.

This directive follows a challenge by students against the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to award marks for two possible answers to a single question.

A three-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, passed the order after being informed by some of the petitioners that one single question in the exam had two correct answer options according to the old and new NCERT syllabuses.

The NTA, allegedly considering this, has awarded marks to students who opted for either of the "correct" options.

The petitioners submitted before the court that the NTA's decision was inconsistent and unfair.

The case, which involves allegations of paper leakage and other malpractices, will resume its hearing on July 23rd, as the court seeks to address the concerns raised by the students and ensure the integrity of the examination process.

The petitioners also alleged that the NEET-UG exam was held that the NEET-UG exam was held, without following any procedures and was "a complete systemic failure," with "no address verification and no CCTV camera monitoring" at any of the locations.

Senior lawyer Narendra Hooda, appearing for some of the petitioners also informed the court that the investigation by Bihar police have found that the leak happened on May 4, prior to the deposit of question papers in the respective banks.

"The statements of the accused indicate that the students gathered to memorize the question paper on the evening of May 4 and that means leak happened before May 4," the apex court said.

Hooda further argued that the manner of conducting the entire exam was brittle that it did not inspire confidence and that at every stage there was a possibility of leak.

"They admit that there was a leak, they admitted that dissemination happened on WhatsApp," he said.