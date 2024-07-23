Bihar assembly adjourned till noon amid opposition protest over denial of special status

Adding a dash of humour, a few of them also held rattles meant for children to underscore that the Centre after having denied the state its due, was offering a "jhunjhuna" by speaking of special package and other types of help.

Inside the House, they were repeatedly asked by Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to take their seats, who noted with distress that school children had come to watch the proceedings and the commotion was leaving an unfavourable impression on their minds.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary concurred, daring opposition members to raise the issue "from their seats and listen to the government's response".