Bihar assembly adjourned till noon amid opposition protest over denial of special status

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
PATNA: The Bihar assembly on Tuesday adjourned till noon as opposition members stood in the well raising slogans against the Centre's refusal to grant special status to the state.

Leaders of RJD, Congress and the Left had reached the House, carrying placards with slogans like "shame on anti-Bihar BJP".

Adding a dash of humour, a few of them also held rattles meant for children to underscore that the Centre after having denied the state its due, was offering a "jhunjhuna" by speaking of special package and other types of help.

Inside the House, they were repeatedly asked by Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to take their seats, who noted with distress that school children had come to watch the proceedings and the commotion was leaving an unfavourable impression on their minds.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary concurred, daring opposition members to raise the issue "from their seats and listen to the government's response".

Chaudhary, who belongs to the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also alleged that it was the Congress-led UPA, of which RJD was a part, had "for the first time turned down the demand for special status".

With no signs of letting up in the obstreperous behaviour, the Speaker adjourned the House at 11.15 am.

