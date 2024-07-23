Four CMs to boycott NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM over over neglect of their States in budget

Four Chief Ministers announced on Tuesday their decision to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27, in protest against the Union Budget's neglect of their states' demands.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that attending the NITI Aayog meeting would be pointless, as he feels the concerns of Kannadigas have not been addressed.

"Despite my earnest efforts in calling for an all-party MPs meeting in New Delhi to discuss Karnataka's essential needs, the Union Budget has neglected our state's demands," Siddaramaiah said.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also attended the meeting, has ignored the concerns of the people of Karnataka. We don't feel that Kannadigas are heard, and hence there is no point in attending the NITI Aayog meeting," he posted on social media platform X.