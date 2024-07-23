'Kursi bachao budget': Oppn says states ruled by it ignored, slams BJP for appeasing allies

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Tuesday termed the Union Budget as a "kursi bachao budget" driven by political compulsions and claimed that it ignored opposition-ruled states in a bid to "appease" BJP's allies.

The Congress slammed the Budget as being "more focused on posturing than action" and claimed that the "copy-paste government" borrowed heavily from the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

The attack by opposition parties came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman announced income tax relief for the middle class, a Rs 2 lakh crore outlay for job creation schemes over the next five years and a spending splurge for states-run by her party's new coalition partners.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Union Budget a "kursi bachao budget" and claimed it makes "hollow promises" to BJP allies at the cost of other states.

The former Congress chief also claimed that the budget was "copy and paste" job of his party's manifesto for the 2024 polls and previous budgets.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the budget "copycat" and alleged that it is not for the progress of the country but to "save the Modi government".

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The Modi government's 'copycat budget' could not even copy the Congress' Nyay Patra properly! The Modi government's budget is distributing half-hearted 'rewadis (freebies)' to dupe its coalition partners so that the the NDA survives."

"He said after 10 years, limited announcements have been made for the youth who are bearing the brunt of the "slogan of two crore jobs per year".

"Only superficial talks have been held for farmers -- one and a half times MSP and doubling of income -- all turned out to be electoral fraud! This government has no intention of increasing rural wages," Kharge said.

"There is no revolutionary scheme for Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, minorities, middle class and rural poor people like the one implemented by the Congress-led UPA.

The word 'poor' has become just a means of self-branding, there is nothing concrete!" the Congress chief alleged.