Manipur flood, over 60,000 people displaced in violence ignored in Budget: Congress

IMPHAL: The opposition Congress in Manipur on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that it ignored the plight of the state, which not only suffered a major flood but also bore the brunt of ethnic violence, in the Union Budget.

State Congress president K Meghachandra alleged that there was a partisan approach in the Budget.

"There was a partiality in the budget. The entire Northeast was not taken care of. Manipur was once again neglected. While flood-hit Assam was mentioned, Manipur that witnessed a catastrophic hailstorm and two of the worst floods in more than 20 years was not," he said.

"Not providing any aid to more than 60,000 displaced people is also a setback. We are very much disappointed," he said.