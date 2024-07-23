NEET-UG exam: IIT Delhi submits report to SC on right answer of Physics paper

NEW DELHI: The IIT Delhi Director has filed a report on Tuesday to the Supreme Court, after constituting a three-member expert committee, stating that option four was the correct answer of the controversial Physics question paper in the NEET-UG exam, 2024.

The IIT Delhi Director had filed the report, after completing with the apex court's Monday order in which it asked him to apprise about the correct answer of a particular Physics question which appeared on the NEET-UG exam.

It is also been seen that around 9 lakh candidates had chosen the first option while over four lakh chose the second option and now stand to lose five marks (four for the question plus one negative mark).

The three-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, took note of the reply filed by the IIT Delhi Director and went ahead to hear the arguments from the Centre through its senior lawyer officer, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta.

Narrating the entire incident about the NEET-UG exam, Mehta tried to defend by saying that the integrity of the entire NEET-UG was not compromised, but he admitted that there was a paper leak.

During the course of the hearing, the CJI observed that now we know that there was a leak very much and that it originated in Hazaribagh and WhatsApp message was sent to Patna. "What we are unsure is time of leak and is there any forensic data to show where all the messages were sent."

The hearing is still underway in the top court and an order is likely to be reserved today or expected to come today during the later part of the day.