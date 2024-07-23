Nine-year-old girl mauled to death by leopard in Uttarakhand's Tehri district

DEHRADUN: A tragic incident unfolded in Bhoud village of Tehri district, Uttarakhand, on Monday afternoon, when a nine-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard while playing in courtyard.

The half-eaten body of the child was recovered from a nearby bush, about 30 meters away from her home.

According to sources, Poonam, the nine-year-old daughter of Rukam Singh, a resident of Bhoud village in Hindaw Patti, was attacked by a leopard while playing alone in the courtyard of her home. Her three siblings were inside the house at the time of the incident, while her mother, Usha Devi, was away at a nearby temple.

Following the incident, officials on Tuesday obtained approval from the Chief Wildlife Warden to issue a shoot-on-sight order for the rogue leopard, aiming to prevent further attacks and restore safety in the area.

The ordeal began when her mother returned from a temple visit around 4 pm to find Poonam missing, while her siblings, Priyanka, Prince, and Aaradhya, were asleep in their room.

A desperate search effort ensued, with the mother and neighbours scouring the area. The discovery of Poonam's slippers and bloodstains on the path raised alarms, and after an agonizing five-hour search, Poonam's half-eaten body was found in the underbrush, sending shockwaves through the community.

Forest Ranger Ashish Nautiyal told TNIE, "A cage trap has been set up in the village to capture the leopard, while trap cameras are being installed to track its movements."