Nitish hails Union Budget, says special care taken to address Bihar's needs

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the Union Budget for the year 2024-25 was positive and commendable and also extended special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for taking special care of the state’s needs in the budget.

Talking to media persons, Nitish said, “The announcements made for Bihar in the Union Budget will boost the state’s development. I hope that the Centre will keep cooperating for the state’s development by fulfilling other needs in future.”

When specifically asked about the grant of special status to Bihar, Nitish said, “Granting special category status to states was stopped a long time back. Now, we are getting special assistance from the Centre.”

Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, announcing special financial packages for the state.

Nitish’s applause is seen as a boost for the BJP-JD (U) relationship when the future of the NDA in Bihar came under the scanner after the Centre outrightly rejected the former's demand for grant of special status to the state on Monday.

Nitish said that special attention had been given to the state's human resources development and infrastructure development. He said that special funds had been allocated for road projects, electricity projects, new airport, medical colleges and sports infrastructure.