Rural distress: Bihar, UP used less NREGA funds than states with lower poverty levels

NEW DELHI: The Economic Survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Monday stated that the demand under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) is not a real indicator of rural distress.

The report says that there is a marked variation in the performance of the MGNREGS across states. However, a state’s institutional capacity is crucial for effectively tapping MGNREGS funds.

“Multiple research studies have been conducted to find a definite cause for such unevenness in outcomes, but a satisfactory explanation has not been found. Some reports suggest that MGNREGS demand is indicative of rural distress. If this is indeed the case, then data trends should show that states with more poverty and higher unemployment rates use more scheme funds and generate more employment per-day,” it said.