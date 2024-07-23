Sri Lankan navy arrest nine Indian fishermen near Delft Island

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy caught two boats carrying 9 Indian fishermen for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Delft Island in the early hours of Tuesday. The arrested were taken to Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings.

More than 500 boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea for fishing on Monday, while the fishermen were fishing near the IMBL, some boats are said to have entered into the IMBL. The Sri Lankan Navy patrol unit chased off the boats and it is said that as their boats remained in the SL water, the SL Navy caught two Indian boats consisting of 9 fishermen near Delft Island.