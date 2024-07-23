Sri Lankan navy arrest nine Indian fishermen near Delft Island
RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy caught two boats carrying 9 Indian fishermen for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Delft Island in the early hours of Tuesday. The arrested were taken to Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings.
More than 500 boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea for fishing on Monday, while the fishermen were fishing near the IMBL, some boats are said to have entered into the IMBL. The Sri Lankan Navy patrol unit chased off the boats and it is said that as their boats remained in the SL water, the SL Navy caught two Indian boats consisting of 9 fishermen near Delft Island.
A fisheries department official in Ramanathapuram stated that all the arrested fishermen are hailing from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district. The first boat consisted of five fishermen who were identified as Sahaya Robert (49), Yacob (24), Muthuramalingam ( 65), Radha (44), and Sekar (40).
The second boat consisted of a four-member crew who were identified as Harikrishnan (50), Pon Ramaraj (26), Ramkumar (24), and Libin Sai (25). The arrested were taken to Sri Lanka for legal proceedings.
Fishermen association from Rameswaram expressed their condemnation of the arrest of Indian fishermen. It is to be noted that last week fishermen led by DMK and Congress party leaders staged a massive protest condemning the arrest of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.
Subsequently, the Indian fishermen who were arrested in July by the Sri Lankan Navy are yet to be released, fishermen association urged the Union government to take action towards releasing the Indian fishermen and the boats that were confiscated by the Sri Lankan government.