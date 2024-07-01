Sri Lankan Navy arrested 25 Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 25 Indian fishermen and their four country boats from Ramanathapuram on the wee hours of Monday for allegedly violating its maritime boundary.

Sources said that nearly 50 country boats from the Pamban area ventured into the sea on Monday. While they were fishing near the deft Island, the Sri Lankan Navy is said to have chased the fishermen and caught their country boats and arrested them. They were taken to Kangesanthurai port.

Last month, about 22 fishermen from Rameswaram and their mechanised boats were seized by the navy.