Sri Lankan Navy arrested 25 Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 25 Indian fishermen and their four country boats from Ramanathapuram on the wee hours of Monday for allegedly violating its maritime boundary.
Sources said that nearly 50 country boats from the Pamban area ventured into the sea on Monday. While they were fishing near the deft Island, the Sri Lankan Navy is said to have chased the fishermen and caught their country boats and arrested them. They were taken to Kangesanthurai port.
Last month, about 22 fishermen from Rameswaram and their mechanised boats were seized by the navy.
While speaking, Karunamoorthi, country boats fishermen leader from CITU said, "Though the country boat fishermen are using permitted nets which were earlier approved by the SL govt, still the fishermen from Pamban were arrested by the SL Navy. It is condemnable that SL Navy is arresting poor country boat fishermen who fish for their livelihood. We demand the union government to take immediate action towards releasing the fishermen and their country boats which were caught by the Sri Lankan navy."
Fishermen staged a protest.
Hundreds of fishermen from Pamban staged a protest by entering into the sea and later staged road block protest at the Madurai - Dhanushkodi NH which caused traffic snarls in the road. After officials assured to take action towards the issues, the fishermen dispersed from the venue. Also few other fishermen near Rameswaram port staged roadblocks, officials are conducting peace talks with the fishermen.