Union Budget: Home Ministry sees 12% hike in allocation to Rs 2.19 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made an increase of 12 percent in the allocation (Rs 2,19,643.31 crore including funds for Union Territories) to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in the Budget for the financial year 2024-25. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have gobbled the largest chunk (Rs 1,43,275.90 crore) with a focus on concerns relating to internal security.

However, under the head Census 2021, which is already delayed, allocations have been reduced in comparison with the previous financial year. In the Budget for 2024-25, Rs 1,309.46 crore has been allocated for the delayed mega exercise, which is a significant reduction from 2021-22 when it was Rs 3,768 crore. This indicates that the decadal exercise may not be carried out even after a significant delay.

In the interim budget for 2024-25, the Finance Minister had allocated Rs 2,02,868.70 crore to the Home Ministry, which is helmed by Amit Shah.

An allocation of Rs 42,277.74 crore has been made for Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under the direct control of the Union government after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status in August 2019 and the erstwhile state was reorganised into two UTs of J&K (with assembly) and Ladakh.

In the budget, Rs 5,985.82 crore has been given to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rs 5,862.62 crore to Chandigarh, Rs 5,958 crore to Ladakh, Rs 2,648.97 crore to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Rs 1,490.10 crore to Lakshadweep.