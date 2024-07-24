Budget politics: Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha; 'Can't name every state' says Finance Minister

Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha staged a walkout on Wednesday, just minutes after the session began, to protest against the "discriminatory" 2024 Union Budget.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest outside the parliament, terming the Union Budget as discriminatory towards the opposition-governed states.

Responding to the allegations of discrimination against opposition-ruled states, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the government, stating that if a particular state is not mentioned in the speech, it does not imply that government programs do not reach those states.

"In every budget, you don’t get an opportunity to name every state of this country...The Cabinet had taken a decision to set up a port on Vadavan. But Maharashtra’s name was not taken in the budget yesterday. Does this mean that Maharashtra feels ignored? If a particular state is named in the speech, does it mean that programs of GOI don't go to these states?" the Union Finance Minister asked.

"This is a deliberate attempt of the Opposition led by Congress to give the impression to people that nothing has been given to our states. This is an outrageous allegation," she added.